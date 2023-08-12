Taylor completed three of four pass attempts for seven yards in Friday's exhibition loss to Detroit. He added two rushes for seven yards.

Taylor started the contest for New York and played on two drives before giving way to Tommy DeVito, who took the remainder of the snaps behind center. Taylor's biggest play was a 13-yard completion to Isaiah Hodgins that helped set up a Graham Gano field goal. The veteran quarterback is expected to back up starter Daniel Jones for the second straight season.