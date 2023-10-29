The Giants stated after their game Sunday that Taylor will undergo further examination on his rib cage and will remain in the hospital overnight.

Taylor departed Sunday's game against the Jets after taking a hit in the second quarter. The veteran quarterback was subsequently transported to a local hospital, and he's now slated to undergo additional testing and observation. Taylor's status for Week 9 against Las Vegas is thus in question, though additional details about his outlook should emerge in the coming days. Undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito took over Taylor on Sunday and could do so again versus the Raiders next week if Taylor is unable to play and Daniel Jones (neck) remains sidelined, though New York would almost certainly look to add another QB in that scenario.