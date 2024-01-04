Taylor (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Taylor's practice reps were managed for the second day in a row, and even though he's already been named the Giants' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Eagles, he may need to put in a full practice Friday to approach the season finale without a designation. The Giants re-signed Jacob Eason to their practice squad Thursday to provide depth at quarterback in case Taylor can't play this weekend, though Tommy DeVito would be the next man up to start.