Giants head coach Brian Daboll was non-committal Monday when asked if Taylor (rib cage) will return from injured reserve this season, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

After being placed on IR prior to Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Raiders, Taylor will have to miss at least the Giants' next three games, with his first opportunity to play again arriving after the team's Week 13 bye. Daboll's unwillingness to speak on Taylor's availability for the rest of the season would seemingly suggest that at the very least, the Giants aren't counting on the veteran signal-caller being ready to play when first eligible Week 14 against the Packers on Dec. 11. Taylor had served as the Giants' starting quarterback from Weeks 6 through 8 while Daniel Jones was sidelined with a neck injury, completing 46 of 72 pass attempts for 487 yards and two touchdowns while adding 82 yards on 18 carries before suffering an injury to his rib cage in the second quarter of an overtime loss to the Jets on Oct. 29. With Jones suffering a season-ending ACL tear in his return to the lineup against Las Vegas, a healthy Taylor would have been positioned for another extended run as the Giants' starting quarterback, but the team will be forced to turn to undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito and veteran journeyman Matt Barkley as its signal-callers heading into a Week 10 game in Dallas.