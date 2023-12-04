The Giants are expected to designate Taylor (ribs) for a return from IR and open his practice window this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Taylor's 21-day practice window will open as soon as he's officially designated to return from IR, meaning he could be an option to start versus the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 14. Undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito has led New York on a two-game win streak, however, so Taylor could end up working in a backup capacity once back in the lineup.