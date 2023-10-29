Taylor won't return to Sunday's game versus the Jets due to a rib injury.

Taylor was in clear discomfort after getting tackled while running to his left in the second quarter and seemed to be favoring his right wrist after the play. After heading to the locker room, though, he's been diagnosed with a different health concern and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, ending Week 8 action with eight yards on 4-for-7 passing and five carries for 33 yards. With Daniel Jones (neck) inactive again, the Giants will entrust the offense to undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito for the rest of Sunday.