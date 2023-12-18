Taylor completed two of four passes for 13 yards Sunday in a Week 15 loss to the Saints.

Taylor was activated off IR ahead of last week's contest against the Packers, but he didn't get on the field in New York's victory. Tommy DeVito worked behind center in that contest and did so again against New Orleans on Sunday, but Taylor got a chance to run the offense near the end of the first half after DeVito was injured on a scramble. Taylor managed to complete two passes to get the Giants deeper into Saints territory, which was key with punter Jamie Gillan taking over for the injured Randy Bullock (hamstring) as the team's placekicker. Gillan converted a 40-yard field-goal to end the half, but that was the extent of Taylor's opportunity, as DeVito was able to return after halftime. Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed after the loss that DeVito will remain New York's starting quarterback moving forward, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, so Taylor will continue to work as the undrafted rookie's backup.