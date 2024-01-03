Taylor will remain the Giants' starting QB on Sunday against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Though the Giants have been eliminated from playoff contention, coach Brian Daboll will stick with the veteran signal-caller in the team's season finale, rather than pivot back to rookie Tommy DeVito. In this past Sunday's 26-25 loss to the Rams, Taylor completed 27 of 41 passes for 319 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while adding 40 yards on six rushing attempts.