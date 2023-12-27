Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Taylor will start Sunday's game against the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Taylor replaced Tommy DeVito to start the second half of Christmas Day's loss to the Eagles. He completed seven of 16 passes for 133 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while also rushing twice for 21 yards. It remains to be seen whether the Giants could make another change under center during Week 18's regular-season finale rematch against Philadelphia, but Taylor will get a chance to make the case for himself at home versus the Rams on Sunday.