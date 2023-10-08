Taylor took over for an injured Daniel Jones (neck) with 12:11 remaining in the fourth quarter and completed nine of 12 passes for 86 yards and rushed three times for 14 yards in the Giants' 31-16 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Taylor took over with the Giants already down 15 points and did a fine job statistically, but he ultimately failed to lead New York to any scores. The veteran had his own brief injury scare at one point, with Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reporting Taylor went down on one knee after trying to walk off a hit but ultimately stayed in the game. If Jones is unable to suit up for a tough Week 6 road matchup against the Bills, Taylor would be in line to draw a start against one of his former squads.