Taylor completed seven of 16 passes for 133 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Monday's 33-25 loss to the Eagles. He added two rushes for 21 yards.

Taylor entered the game to start the second half, replacing Tommy DeVito. His stat line wasn't overly impressive, but he was the more aggressive of the Giants' passers while completing three passes of at least 20 yards -- highlighted by a 69-yard touchdown toss to Darius Slayton deep down the left sideline with five minutes remaining in the game. It's unclear whether Taylor will get the chance to start in Week 17 against the Rams, but he made his case by sparking the second-half comeback that ultimately fell just short.