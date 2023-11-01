Taylor (rib cage) didn't practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Taylor was discharged from the hospital Monday after injuring his rib cage in the second quarter of this past Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Jets. Tommy DeVito replaced Taylor and completed just two passes over the rest of the game. Taylor's absence Wednesday is no surprise, and he's unlikely to heal in time to face the Raiders this coming Sunday, but luckily for the Giants, starting quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) has been cleared for contact and could be ready to make his first appearance since Week 5.