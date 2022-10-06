Taylor (concussion) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Though Taylor has gone down as a non-participant on the Giants' first two Week 5 practice reports and remains in the concussion protocol, the veteran signal-caller seemingly took a step forward Thursday even if his level of activity didn't suggest as much. According to Duggan, Taylor was present for Thursday's practice and was sporting a helmet, and he was later spotted running off to the side. Taylor is seemingly on track to fly with the Giants to London on Friday, though it's unclear if he'll be ready to advance to limit or full activity in the Giants' final Week 5 practice. If Taylor can't clear the protocol before Sunday's game against the Packers, Davis Webb would likely be elevated from the practice squad to serve as the backup to starter Daniel Jones (ankle), who has been limited in the Giants' first two practices but looks to be trending toward playing.