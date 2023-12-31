Taylor completed 27 of 41 passes for 319 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 26-25 loss to the Rams. He added 40 yards on six rushing attempts.

Taylor threw for just 101 yards in the first half with no touchdowns and an interception as the Giants took a 14-10 deficit into the locker room. He was better in the second half and got New York back into the game with an 80-yard touchdown pass to Darius Slayton in the third quarter, but Taylor made a pair of crucial mistakes in the fourth. He threw behind Jalin Hyatt on a fourth-and-1 completion that came up short, then had an even more egregious miss on a throw behind a wide open Saquon Barkley as the Giants went for the go-ahead two-point conversion after scoring a special teams touchdown with 3:27 remaining. Taylor nearly atoned for the mistakes with a 31-yard scramble to set up a go-ahead field-goal attempt in the final minute, but Mason Crosby hooked a 54-yarder wide. It remains to be seen whether the Giants stick with Taylor or go back to rookie Tommy DeVito for a Week 18 game against the Eagles that means much more to Philadelphia.