Taylor took practice reps with the first-team offense Thursday for the second day in a row and appears to be trending toward the starting nod for Sunday's game against the Bills in place of the injured Daniel Jones (neck), Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

While the neck injury that Jones sustained late in the Giants' Week 5 loss to the Dolphins isn't considered as significant as the one that kept the signal-caller out for the final six games of the 2021 season, he still appears likely to miss time. Head coach Brian Daboll hasn't yet ruled Jones out from playing Sunday, but in order to be a realistic option to play this weekend, the 26-year-old will likely need to practice Friday in at least a limited fashion after sitting out sessions Wednesday and Thursday. A veteran of 85 appearances and 53 starts over his 13-year NFL career, Taylor represents an experienced fill-in option, though he probably won't make for a viable fantasy option outside of leagues that start two quarterbacks or have a QB flex spot. In addition to working behind a banged-up offensive line, Taylor could be without a couple of key skill-position players, as running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and tight end Darren Waller (groin) are both nursing injuries at this stage of the week.