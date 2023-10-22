Taylor completed 18 of 29 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns while adding 25 rushing yards on eight carries in Sunday's 14-7 win over the Commanders.

Both touchdowns came in the second quarter, as Taylor hit Darren Waller for a 15-yard TD to open the scoring before Saquon Barkley took a little flip 32 yards to the end zone. Taylor's looked poised in his two starts while Daniel Jones (neck) has been sidelined and he did snap the team's four-game losing streak Sunday, but the Giants have still produced only 23 total points in those two contests. If Jones is able to return for a Week 8 clash with the Jets, there likely won't be any QB controversy.