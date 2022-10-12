Taylor (concussion) will be a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Taylor replaced Daniel Jones, who suffered an ankle injury, during the fourth quarter of the team's Week 4 win over the Bears, but the backup quarterback also had to leave the contest due to a concussion. Despite optimism, Taylor remained sidelined for Week 5, but Jones returned and led a comeback win over the Packers. It's encouraging to see Taylor back at practice, albeit in a limited fashion, and he appears on track to reprise his role as the top backup heading into Sunday's match against the Ravens.