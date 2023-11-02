Coach Brian Daboll relayed Thursday that Taylor (ribs) will miss Sunday's game against the Raiders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

With Taylor out this week, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com indicates that Tommy DeVito is likely to serve as the Giants' No. 2 QB on Sunday. Meanwhile, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site previously noted that top signal caller Daniel Jones returned to a full practice Wednesday.