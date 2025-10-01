Tracy (shoulder) is not practicing Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Tracy's shoulder injury forced him to sit out Week 4, and reports suggest that he'll be sidelined multiple games. With all expectations being that Tracy again sits out Week 5, Devin Singletary will get another opportunity to contribute as the No. 2 running back behind rookie Cam Skattebo. After that, Tracy will face a short turnaround to attempt to take the field on Thursday Night Football against the Eagles in Week 6.