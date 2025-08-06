Tracy is listed as the No. 1 running back on New York's first unofficial depth chart, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Tracy is unsurprisingly listed as New York's starter, while Devin Singletary and rookie Cam Skattebo (hamstring) occupy the No. 2 and No. 3 spots. Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports that Tracy has displayed improved decisiveness in camp entering Year 2, an encouraging development given that the 2024 fifth-round pick's impressive rookie season nonetheless left room for growth (especially in terms of ball security and the receiving game). Improvements will be necessary for Tracy to retain an unquestioned grip on a full-time starting workload, though he remains the clear favorite to open Week 1 in such a role. Skattebo had begun gathering steam early in camp before picking up a soft-tissue injury, with coach Brian Daboll calling the rookie fourth-rounder day-to-day over the weekend.