Giants' Tyrone Tracy: Being examined in medical tent
Tracy (undisclosed) was helped off the field by trainers in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Patriots, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Tracy was bottled up on a run early in the fourth quarter and took a hard hit to the head area, and he was also unable to put much weight on his left leg while exiting. The exact nature of the injury is unclear, but his lower body appears to be the primary problem. Tracy was taken on a cart to the locker room for further examination after a brief period in the medical tent. Devin Singletary should serve as the Giants' primary back in Tracy's absence.
