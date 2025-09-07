Tracy rushed 10 times for 24 yards and caught two of five targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 21-6 loss to the Commanders.

Tracy failed to find any running room, though Devin Singletary and rookie fourth-round pick Cam Skattebo were even worse, with a combined six rushing yards on five carries. Poor offensive play could limit the Giants' offense all season, but Tracy at least looks like the team's clear lead back to begin his second NFL season. Tracy will try to bounce back in Week 2 against the Cowboys.