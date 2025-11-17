Tracy rushed 19 times for 88 yards and brought in all four targets for 51 yards in the Giants' 27-20 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Tracy was given the chance to pace the ground attack in interim head coach Mike Kafka's first game at the helm, and the second-year pro responded with his best all-around performance of the campaign. With Sunday's performance, Tracy eclipsed what was then a season-high 71 rushing yards he'd posted in Week 10 against the Bears, and he also finished with a season high in receiving yards. Given Sunday's results, Tracy figures to remain in the top role during a Week 12 road matchup against the Lions, despite the fact backfield mate Devin Singletary was also effective with two rushing touchdowns on 16 carries.