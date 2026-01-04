Tracy rushed 18 times for 103 yards and lost a fumble while catching eight of nine targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Cowboys. He finishes the 2025 season with 740 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, as well as 36 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns on 48 targets.

Tracy capped his sophomore season with a career-high 159 scrimmage yards as the Giants notched their fourth win of the campaign. Rookie fourth-round pick Cam Skattebo established himself as the lead back prior to dislocating his ankle in Week 8, but Tracy figures to maintain a substantial role in the Giants' 2026 backfield regardless of how Skattebo's recovery goes. Tracy has exceeded 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of his first two NFL seasons.