Giants' Tyrone Tracy: Cleared to face Eagles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tracy (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Thursday's matchup against Philadelphia, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Tracy was estimated as a limited participant at practice Monday and Tuesday, but he's now set to return from his two-game absence and take the field for Thursday Night Football. Rookie fourth-round pick Cam Skattebo has emerged the Giant's lead back and tallied at least 90 scrimmage yards in three consecutive contest, but he's also handled a tremendous workload, so Tracy could handle significant touches even if he operates in a clear reserve capacity versus the Eagles. Devin Singletary is also available behind Skattebo and Tracy.
