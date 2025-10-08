default-cbs-image
Tracy (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Thursday's matchup against Philadelphia, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Tracy was estimated as a limited participant at practice Monday and Tuesday, but he's now set to return from his two-game absence and take the field for Thursday Night Football. Rookie fourth-round pick Cam Skattebo has emerged the Giant's lead back and tallied at least 90 scrimmage yards in three consecutive contest, but he's also handled a tremendous workload, so Tracy could handle significant touches even if he operates in a clear reserve capacity versus the Eagles. Devin Singletary is also available behind Skattebo and Tracy.

