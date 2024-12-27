Tracy (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Tracy didn't practice Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, but he returned Friday as a limited participant and apparently showed enough to be cleared for Week 17. He's been playing through the ankle injury for a few weeks now, including in last Sunday's loss to Atlanta when he aggravated the ankle while finishing with 11 touches for 69 yards and a TD.