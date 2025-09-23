Tracy, who suffered a dislocated shoulder Sunday, is expected to be sidelined two to four weeks, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Per Dan Salomone and Matt Citak of the Giants' official site, coach Brian Daboll noted Monday that the team was still in the process of getting more information about the running back's injury, but it looks like Tracy is going to miss some time. In that scenario, added backfield reps, beginning this weekend against the Chargers, would be available for Cam Skattebo and Devin Singletary.