Tracy was limited at Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.
Tracy dealt with a low right-ankle sprain in August, but the health concern didn't impact his status for Week 1 and beyond. Since he regularly started earning a 60 percent snap share Week 5 at Seattle, he's averaged 16.6 touches for 84.5 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring five rushing TDs over the last 10 contests. Tracy's status will be watched as the week continues to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's road matchup with the Falcons.
