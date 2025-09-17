Tracy was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a calf injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

After handling a 74 percent snap share during a Week 1 loss at Washington, Tracy fell all the way back to 42 percent in Sunday's loss in Dallas, while rookie Cam Skattebo jumped from 12 percent in the season opener to 52 percent Week 2. The result: Tracy recorded nine touches for 51 yards from scrimmage, and Skattebo had 13 touches for 59 total yards Sunday. Tracy's dip in usage may have been attributed to a health concern, and now his status will be one to monitor ahead of a Week 3 matchup with the Chiefs.