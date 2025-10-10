Tracy rushed four times for six yards and wasn't targeted in Thursday's 34-17 win over the Eagles.

Tracy returned from a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury but ceded the vast majority of backfield opportunities to Cam Skattebo, who turned 21 touches into 110 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns. Tracy was on the field for 21 offensive snaps compared to only four for Devin Singletary, but Skattebo led the way with 49 snaps in addition to getting the lion's share of rushing opportunities. With Skattebo finding success in a workhorse role, Tracy will likely be relegated to a change-of-pace role moving forward.