Tracy (shoulder) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site rpeorts.

Tracy exited this past Sunday's loss to the Chiefs in the first quarter due to a shoulder injury, which was revealed to be a dislocation one day later. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday that Tracy was expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks, and the running back's absence Wednesday is the first step in advance of him getting ruled out ahead of or being inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers. Rookie fourth-round pick Cam Skattebo figures to handle a healthy portion of the Giants backfield reps moving forward, but Devin Singletary also is on hand for any snaps and touches that linger.