Tracy (shoulder) will not return to Sunday night's game against the Chiefs, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Tracy was injured late in the first quarter after colliding with Jaylen Watson on the sideline. He immediately grabbed his shoulder and was dangling it to his side as he walked off the field with the Giants' training staff. Cam Skattebo is now carrying the load for New York and being spelled by Devin Singletary. Prior to leaving, Tracy rushed seven times for 29 yards and caught two of three targets for seven yards.