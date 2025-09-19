Tracy (chest) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

With that out of the way, Tracy's main concerns for Week 3 are a matchup with Kansas City's tough run defense and the likelihood that rookie Cam Skattebo takes a lot of backfield work. Skattebo didn't play much in a Week 1 loss to Washington, but he did get the lone goal-line carry in that game, before leading New York's backfield in snaps, carries and touches during the Week 2 overtime loss at Dallas. Tracy took 42 percent of snaps in the dramatic defeat, with five carries for 15 yards and four receptions for 36 yards. There's no guarantee his workload is any better come Sunday night.