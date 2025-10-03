Tracy (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest at New Orleans, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Tracy practiced Friday for the first time since dislocating his right shoulder Week 3 against the Chiefs, with head coach Brian Daboll noting that the running back is "a lot better," per Salomone. Considering his listing ahead of Week 5 action, however, Tracy isn't a serious candidate to play. Assuming Tracy is confirmed to be inactive about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, the Giants again will turn to rookie Cam Skattebo to lead the backfield, with Devin Singletary available for any backfield reps that linger.