Tracy (shoulder) was estimated as a limited participant on Monday's practice report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Tracy returned to practice last Friday and appears to be nearing a return after missing the Giants' past two contests following his shoulder injury Week 3 against the Chiefs. During Tracy's absence, Cam Skattebo has started each of the last two games and has totaled 40-138-0 rushing and 8-56-0 on nine targets out of the backfield. Skattebo lost a critical fumble at the goal line in Sunday's loss to the Saints and hasn't shown enough to slam the door on Tracy regaining his role as the team's RB1 upon his return.