Tracy suffered a dislocated right shoulder during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs and is in line to miss time, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Tracy handled seven carries for 29 yards and caught two of three targets for seven yards before being forced out late in the first quarter versus Kansas City. It was notable to see Tracy handle such a large workload after having taken a back seat to rookie Cam Skatteboo in Week 2. Now that Tracy is expected to miss at least a few games, however, Skattebo has a clear path to the Giant's lead-back role, and Devin Singletary becomes positioned as the No. 2 backfield option. The team hasn't officially commented on the severity of Tracy's injury yet, so it remains to be seen whether he'll be a candidate for IR.