Tracy carried the ball three times for nine yards and caught both his targets for seven yards in Saturday's 34-25 preseason win over the Bills.

The second-year running back got the start in the Giants' first exhibition contest but only played one drive before being subbed out for Devin Singletary. Tracy saw heavy volume while he was on the field however, an encouraging sign for his usage in 2025 after a strong rookie campaign that saw him produce 1,123 scrimmage yards and six TDs while playing all 17 regular-season games. Singletary and rookie Cam Skattebo (hamstring) should offer reliable depth, but the path appears to be clear for Tracy to handle a big workload this season.