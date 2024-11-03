Tracy (concussion) rushed 16 times for 66 yards and caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Commanders.

Tracy didn't have any limitations after clearing concussion protocol Friday, as the rookie running back's 16 rushing attempts marked the fourth-highest total of his young career. He worked as the clear lead back over Devin Singletary, who rushed seven times for 33 yards. Tracy has a juicy Week 10 matchup coming up against the Panthers in Munich, Germany.