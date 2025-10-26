Tracy rushed 10 times for 39 yards and caught two of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Eagles.

Tracy didn't get many opportunities with the Giants playing from behind, but he's set to work as the top option in the backfield moving forward after Cam Skattebo departed in the first half due to a season-ending dislocated ankle. Devin Singletary could also factor in at running back, but Tracy worked ahead of Singletary for most of the 2024 season, during which Tracy exceeded 100 rushing yards three times. Up next for Tracy and the Giants is a Week 9 home game against the 49ers.