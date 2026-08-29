Tracy went to the locker room during Friday's preseason game against the Jets due to an apparent neck injury, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Tracy was tended to by medical staff after taking a big hit on an eight-yard run during the second quarter. The good news was that he was able to walk off the field and into the locker room under his own power. Given that he's being checked for a neck injury, it appears unlikely that Tracy will return to Friday's exhibition contest. If he's indeed done, he''ll finish with four carries for 37 yards and a touchdown.