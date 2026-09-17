Tracy (illness) did not appear on the Giants' injury report Thursday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Tracy was dealing with an illness to open the week, but he now appears to be back to full health. The running back logged just two snaps with the offense Week 1 against the Cowboys, losing a fumble on his second and final carry of the contest. Tracy figures to once again operate as the No. 3 option in the backfield behind starter Cam Skattebo and top backup Devin Singletary during Monday night's contest against the Rams.