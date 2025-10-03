Coach Brian Daboll noted that Tracy (shoulder) is slated to practice Friday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Per the report, Tracy, who didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, is doing "a lot better," and the running back's status for Sunday's game against the Saints has yet to be determined. Added clarity on that front will arrive via the Giants' final Week 5 injury report Friday, but if Tracy is ultimately forced to miss another game, Cam Skattebo would continue to lead the team's backfield this weekend, with Devin Singletary on hand to work in a complementary role.