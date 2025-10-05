Tracy (shoulder) is listed as inactive Sunday at New Orleans, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Tracy got back on the practice field Friday for the first time since dislocating his right shoulder Week 3 versus the Chiefs, but the limited session wasn't enough for the Giants to clear him for game action. While Tracy is missing a second consecutive contest, Cam Skattebo will continue to lead New York's backfield, and Devin Singletary will mix in behind him. Tracy's next chance to return to action is Thursday against the Eagles.