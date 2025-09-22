Giants' Tyrone Tracy: Injures shoulder on SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tracy exited Sunday night's game against the Chiefs with a right shoulder injury and is questionable to return, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Tracy took a swing pass from Russell Wilson to the left sideline and collided with Jaylen Watson, taking the brunt of the blow to his right shoulder. Tracy stayed on the ground and immediately started grabbing at his shoulder before heading to the locker room with the training staff. With Tracy out of the game, Cam Skattebo and Devin Singletary will handle backfield duties for the G-Men.
