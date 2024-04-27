The Giants selected Tracy in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 166th overall.

Tracy won't pop off the page with college production, as he spent his first three years at Iowa playing wide receiver in one of the worst passing offenses in the country. He later transferred to Purdue, where he returned to his natural position as a running back and racked up 716 yards in 2023 while averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Tracy also tested as a strong athlete across the board at the NFL Combine, particularly in explosive tests such as the vertical and broad jump. His experience as both a rusher and pass catcher should bode well for his potential to stay on the field, and Devin Singletary is the only true obstacle to Tracy gaining a significant role in the Giants' offense.