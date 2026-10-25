Cam Skattebo is expected to reclaim duties as the Giants' starting running back in Sunday's game against the Texans, but Tracy is expected to remain "heavily in the mix," Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

After receiving at least 15 touches in each of the Giants' first five games, Skattebo had his playing time scaled back dramatically in the Week 6 loss to the Saints, logging no carries or receptions while playing just six snaps on offense. The main beneficiary of Skattebo's role reduction was Tracy, who carried six times for 18 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 27 yards and another score across a season-high 29 offensive snaps. The Giants' decision to pare back Skattebo's workload looks to be a one-time arrangement as a result of his fumble issues in the prior five contests, and while Skattebo should take back an increased workload in Week 7, Tracy won't be phased out of the game plan entirely. Raanan speculates that the Giants will proceed with "close to a 50/50 split" between the two backs Sunday, with Devin Singletary picking up any of the remaining snaps out of the backfield.