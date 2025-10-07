Tracy (shoulder) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Though Tracy's limited listing represents no change from Monday's estimated report, head coach Brian Daboll acknowledged that the running back would have done more on-field work Tuesday if the Giants had held a traditional practice, per Evan Barnes of Newsday. Daboll later added that he's optimistic Tracy will be able to play Thursday against the Eagles, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, after the 25-year-old had missed the Giants' previous two games with a dislocated right shoulder. If Tracy ends up being cleared for the Week 6 contest, he may have to settle for a secondary role out of the backfield behind rookie Cam Skattebo, who has likely solidified himself as New York's clear No. 1 option after totaling at least 90 yards from scrimmage in each of the past three contests.