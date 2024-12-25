Tracy (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

On Monday, coach Brian Daboll told Salomone that Tracy aggravated an ankle injury this past Sunday in Atlanta, a game in which the running back logged a typical 63 percent snap share and turned 11 touches into 69 yards from scrimmage and one receiving TD. Tracy followed up those comments with no activity at Tuesday's informal practice and now officially is a listed DNP on the Giants' first injury report of the week. He'll have two more chances to mix into drills Thursday and Friday before the team potentially makes a ruling on his status ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts. Devin Singletary is the next player up in New York's backfield in the event Tracy is inhibited or inactive this weekend.