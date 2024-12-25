The Giants listed Tracy (ankle) as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

On Monday, coach Brian Daboll told Salomone that Tracy aggravated an ankle injury this past Sunday in Atlanta, a game in which the running back logged a typical 63 percent snap share and turned 11 touches into 69 yards from scrimmage and one receiving touchdown. In lieu of practicing on Christmas Day, the Giants opted to hold an unofficial session Tuesday in which Tracy ended up sitting out, prompting the team to list him as a non-participant when the first Week 17 injury report was published a day later. He'll have two more chances to mix into drills Thursday and Friday before the team potentially makes a ruling on his status ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts. Devin Singletary is the next man up in New York's backfield in the event Tracy is limited or inactive this weekend.