Tracy rushed the ball 18 times for 103 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Panthers. He added one reception on two targets for one yard.

Tracy maintained his lead in the Giants' backfield and recorded his third 100-yard rushing game of the season. The performance was highlighted by an impressive 32-yard touchdown scamper, during which Tracy cut back and streaked through a hole in the middle of the field to reach the end zone for the third time in the campaign. Unfortunately, his production was overshadowed by a lost fumble early in overtime that set up the game-winning field goal for Carolina. Despite the temporary setback, Tracy should remain the team's lead back in Week 12 -- following a bye -- against the Bucs.